IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in 2022 triple shooting that killed 1 at east side barber shop

The shooting happened Sept. 30, 2022, in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Friday, Oct. 6 for his alleged role in a September 2022 shooting at an east Indianapolis barber shop that left one person dead and two injured.

Police have not identified the man arrested, or stated what charges he could face.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue.

IMPD said a patrolling officer spotted two people running from that area. The officer began chasing the two suspects and was able to detain them. During that chase, the call of the shooting came in to police dispatchers.

Responding officers found a man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Kevin Lamont Stigger, dead inside a barber shop.

A 68-year-old woman who had been shot was also located inside the shop. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man who had been shot and ran from the shop was located in the 4700 block of East 10th Street and described as "stable" when taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Two people who had been detained by officers were released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office pending additional information.