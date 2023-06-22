IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in southeast side shooting

Officers responded to the intersection of East Minnesota Street and Southeastern Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side Wednesday afternoon, IMPD announced.

Sean Cole, 32, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Around 4:45 p.m. on June 21, officers responded to the intersection of East Minnesota Street and Southeastern Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a female victim who was described by IMPD only as "awake and breathing."

IMPD announced the arrest of Cole Thursday morning. Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were not available.