IMPD makes arrests in downtown canal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested 19-year-old Dayvon Jackson and 20-year-old Radrice Johnson in connection with the shooting on the Canal Walk May 11 that injured four people.

The two are being held on the following charges:

Four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Four counts each of battery on a person with injury

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Possession of a handgun without a license

Investigators said surveillance video and witnesses helped them identify Jackson as a suspect. Officers found Jackson and a man matching the description of the second suspect at the Julia M. Carson IndyGo Transit Center on June 2. The two were taken into custody without issues.

Police said two other people, 18-year-old Kewawnist McGee and a 15-year-old, who were involved in this incident, were arrested on outstanding felony warrants. Detectives also expect to make more arrests.

The shooting May 11 just before 12:30 a.m. left three women and a 17-year-old girl wounded.

"These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our detectives, downtown district officers and so many others who worked tirelessly to identify these two violent perpetrators and get off them off the streets," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. "We also want to thank our residents and those living on the canal who cooperated with our detectives and stood up to say enough is enough. It’s a reminder to all that we will not stand for this kind of violence in Indianapolis, not today or in the future."