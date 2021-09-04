IMPD makes arrest in woman's killing on northwest side

The victim was identified Friday as 39-year-old Chrishteena Veach.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the killing of a woman on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to a wooded area near Michigan Road and West 71st Street on April 6.

On Friday, the coroner identified the woman as 39-year-old Chrishteena Veach. The report said she died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries. The coroner's office called the death a homicide.