x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

IMPD makes arrest in woman's killing on northwest side

The victim was identified Friday as 39-year-old Chrishteena Veach.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the killing of a woman on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to a wooded area near Michigan Road and West 71st Street on April 6.

On Friday, the coroner identified the woman as 39-year-old Chrishteena Veach. The report said she died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries. The coroner's office called the death a homicide.

On April 8, 31-year-old Daniel Gentry was arrested on a charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision. 

Related Articles