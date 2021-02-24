IMPD makes arrest in west side murder

Brandon McCormick is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Walter Stein near 38th Street and N. High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested 23-year-old Brandon McCormick in a west side murder from October. McCormick is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Walter Stein near 38th Street and N. High School Road.

Police were called around 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020 on a report of a person shot. Medics rushed Stein to the hospital, but he died.

IMPD homicide detectives kept working the case for the past several months until they tracked down McCormick. He's now facing a murder charge.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.