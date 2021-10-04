IMPD makes arrest in stabbing on Indy's northwest side

IMPD arrested 47-year-old Christopher Baptiste for aggravated battery and an active warrant for theft.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested a man in connection with a weekend stabbing on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, IMPD Northwest District officers were called to 1100 Burdsal Pkwy on a report of a person stabbed.

Officers located a man who appeared to be stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Patrons in the parking lot of a nearby business pointed out a man walking down the street who they said stabbed the victim. Officers then detained 47-year-old Christopher Baptiste.

Officers located a knife and additional evidence on Baptiste, who also had an active Marion County warrant for theft.

After an investigation, Baptiste was arrested for his active warrant for failure to appear in court for a 2020 robbery arrest and aggravated battery related to the stabbing.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has not made a charging decision on the alleged stabbing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective George Stewart at 317.327.3475 or George.Stewart@indy.gov.