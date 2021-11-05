IMPD arrests man wanted for attempted murder in October shooting

The shooting occurred Oct. 18, 2021 and sent the female victim to the hospital. Police arrested a man Thursday following a disturbance on the east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a man Thursday who was wanted for shooting a woman on the northwest side in October.

Police had been looking for 27-year-old Jordan Davis after the Oct. 18, 2021 shooting that sent the female victim to the hospital.

Thursday morning, IMPD East District officers responded to a disturbance near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road in which Davis was allegedly involved. As a result of that investigation Davis was arrested on his outstanding warrant and for new narcotics offenses.

In October, the woman was found shot in the 5500 block of West 38th Street and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives found physical evidence at the scene and interviewed members of the community before they obtained an arrest warrant for Davis for charges including attempted murder.