IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting of ride-share driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 24-year-old Devin Powell in connection to the deadly shooting of a ride-share driver Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 30, IMPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, off Waterfront Parkway near the I-465 and I-74 interchange.

Officers found a man lying in a grassy area who had been shot to death.

Detectives were able to identify the victim thanks to a missing persons investigation, but the man's identity has not yet been released publicly.

Police learned the man was working as a ride-share driver and his car was missing.

IMPD said work done by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Merrillville Police Department helped locate the car in Merrillville later in the day June 30. Police claim Powell was driving at the time.

IMPD detectives went to Merrillville and arrested Powell for murder and robbery. Powell has not yet been formally charged.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact IMPD Det. Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.