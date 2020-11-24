IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report on the deadly shooting.
IMPD arrested 22-year-old Richard Johnson for a murder that happened at an east side motel on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. and found 29-year-old Timothy Bixler in a room on the second floor.
Bixler was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Detectives have not shared a motive in the killing.
Detectives released a surveillance image of two people of interest. It is not clear if that led to police identifying Johnson. He was arrested on a murder charge and the prosecutor will make a final decision on charges.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).