IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting at east side motel

Timothy Bixler, 29, was found shot Sunday at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD arrested 22-year-old Richard Johnson for a murder that happened at an east side motel on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. and found 29-year-old Timothy Bixler in a room on the second floor.

Bixler was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Detectives have not shared a motive in the killing.

Detectives released a surveillance image of two people of interest. It is not clear if that led to police identifying Johnson. He was arrested on a murder charge and the prosecutor will make a final decision on charges.