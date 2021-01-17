IMPD looks for suspects in deadly south side shooting

Detectives released three surveillance images of two men who they say were involved in the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for two men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting overnight at a south side gas station.

Police were called to the Marathon Station at 2964 South Keystone Avenue just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. They found a man shot when they arrived, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The station is located at the corner of Keystone and Troy avenues.

Authorities have not shared his name.

Detectives released three surveillance images of two men who were at the location at the time of the shooting.

Police say the men pictured tried to rob two other men in the parking lot. When the victims resisted, one of the suspects in the surveillance pictures pulled out a gun, shooting and killing one of the men.

Both suspects then left in a light-colored sedan with tinted windows.