IMPD looks for suspect in Lafayette Rd. armed robbery

A man showed a handgun when he robbed a liquor store on Aug. 12 and is still on the loose.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is looking for assistance locating the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Lafayette Road in Indianapolis on Aug. 12, 2020.

The male suspect allegedly came into the Eagle Creek Liquors store at 4930 Lafayette Road, approached employees, and pulled out a handgun. He then demanded to know the location of the store's safe.

After taking an undetermined amount of money, he ran out of the liquor store.

He is described by detectives as a dark brown-skinned male in his early 20’s, 5’5” to 5’6” tall with a medium build. His hair was worn in a nappy afro at the time of the robbery.

He carried a black handgun.