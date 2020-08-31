IMPD looks for suspect in Lafayette Rd. armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is looking for assistance locating the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Lafayette Road in Indianapolis on Aug. 12, 2020.
The male suspect allegedly came into the Eagle Creek Liquors store at 4930 Lafayette Road, approached employees, and pulled out a handgun. He then demanded to know the location of the store's safe.
After taking an undetermined amount of money, he ran out of the liquor store.
He is described by detectives as a dark brown-skinned male in his early 20’s, 5’5” to 5’6” tall with a medium build. His hair was worn in a nappy afro at the time of the robbery.
He carried a black handgun.
If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) and you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.