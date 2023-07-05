IMPD looks for driver in deadly hit-and-run incident on northwest side

Police responded to the 4300 block of North High School just after 11 p.m. and found the man down near the intersection of Commons Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Indy's northwest side Saturday night, then left the scene. Medics responded but could not save the life ot the man who was hit.

Police responded to the 4300 block of North High School just after 11 p.m. and found the man down near the intersection of Commons Drive.

Authorities have not shared the dead man's name.

Accident investigators were called to the scene to look for crews.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle suspected of striking the man.