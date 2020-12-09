IMPD looking for woman forced into SUV early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police detectives are asking for help locating a woman who went missing early Saturday morning.
Police say 31-year-old Serana Coffey was last seen early morning Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 after she was possibly forced into an SUV by two men.
Coffey is described as a white female, 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
She works at the Speedway at 5415 E 65th St.
Police say a black male wearing dark pants and dark hoodie forced her into a grey Chevy Tahoe A second black male wearing a white t-shirt was also involved.
Investigators believe Coffey may be near St. Louis, Missouri. If anybody sees her, they are asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.
You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).