Crime

IMPD looking for woman forced into SUV early Saturday morning

Credit: IMPD
Serana Coffey

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police detectives are asking for help locating a woman who went missing early Saturday morning.

Police say 31-year-old Serana Coffey was last seen early morning Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 after she was possibly forced into an SUV by two men.

Coffey is described as a white female, 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. 

She works at the Speedway at 5415 E 65th St. 

Police say a black male wearing dark pants and dark hoodie forced her into a grey Chevy Tahoe  A second black male wearing a white t-shirt was also involved.

Investigators believe Coffey may be near St. Louis, Missouri. If anybody sees her, they are asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. 

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS). 