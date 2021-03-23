x
IMPD looking for suspect who set south side building on fire

The incident happened Thursday, March 4 around 5:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Sumner Avenue.
Credit: IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly set a building on fire on the city's south side.

The incident happened Thursday, March 4 around 5:45 a.m. at 1326 E. Sumner Ave., near Shelby Street and Carson Avenue.

Credit: IMPD
Police said the suspect broke into the fellowship hall behind Indianapolis Cornerstone Church and stole some items before setting the building on fire.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

