IMPD looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed 1-year-old

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 on Indy's southeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 1-year-old in Indianapolis.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in the 1600 block Nelson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. That's on the city's southeast side near Shelby Street and Keystone Avenue.

The suspect hit 1-year-old Eli Anders, then sped away on South State Street.

Police were able to get a photo of the suspect vehicle from what looks to be a home security camera. The car is a white sedan, but police are still working to determine the exact make and model of the vehicle.

13News spoke to Eli's mother after the crash. She was too shaken up to go on camera, but she said she was taking groceries into the home when Eli followed his older sister outside.