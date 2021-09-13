IMPD looking for pickup truck in deadly west side hit-and-run

A man was crossing Washington Street at Edgehill Road in his wheelchair around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a black pickup truck that left the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a pickup truck that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair on the west side Saturday night.

Police said the man was crossing Washington Street at the intersection of Edgehill Road around 9:15 p.m. when he was hit by a black pickup truck that left the scene.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital but later died. As of Monday afternoon, the Marion County Coroner's Office had not identified the man.

Police recovered evidence from the scene and Monday updated the description of the truck. Investigators are looking for a black GMC Sierra pickup made between 2014 and 2018. It has damage to the front driver's side.