IMPD looking for man who stole pickup truck with 9-year-old boy inside

Police said the child was able to get out when the vehicle parked at a gas station roughly 7 miles from where it was stolen.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a pickup truck with a 9-year-old boy inside on the city's near west side.

On Feb. 18, police said a man stole a Dodge pickup truck that was parked in front of a barbershop in the 2500 block of West 10th Street, near North White River Parkway West Drive. Police said the truck owner's 9-year-old son was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Around 40 minutes later, the stolen truck stopped at a Mobile gas station in the 2900 block of Shelby Street, which is roughly 7 miles southeast from where it was stolen.

The boy got out of the parked truck and ran to a home on Albany Street for help.

Police said the suspect was wearing a green hoodie under a jacket during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.