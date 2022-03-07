IMPD looking for man who stole pickup truck with 9-year-old boy inside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a pickup truck with a 9-year-old boy inside on the city's near west side.
On Feb. 18, police said a man stole a Dodge pickup truck that was parked in front of a barbershop in the 2500 block of West 10th Street, near North White River Parkway West Drive. Police said the truck owner's 9-year-old son was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Around 40 minutes later, the stolen truck stopped at a Mobile gas station in the 2900 block of Shelby Street, which is roughly 7 miles southeast from where it was stolen.
The boy got out of the parked truck and ran to a home on Albany Street for help.
Police said the suspect was wearing a green hoodie under a jacket during the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana vodka company rallies to rename 'Moscow Mule' cocktail
- Boy rescued after getting stuck trying to help cat in Indianapolis park tree
- National average price of gas hits $4 for first time since 2008, GasBuddy reports
- Man charged in double shooting at Jewish Community Center
- 'Reading Rainbow' series is returning, but without LeVar Burton