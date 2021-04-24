IMPD launches homicide investigation after woman was shot, crashed car

IMPD launched a homicide investigation after discovering a woman had been shot before she was in a car crash and ultimately died of her injuries on Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived they found a woman in a car who was in critical condition. She was taken to an area hospital and later died.

After further inspection of the woman's injuries, IMPD said officers learned she had been shot.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to help identify and collect potential forensic evidence.