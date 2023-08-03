Despite dip in overall car thefts, IMPD says these models are being stolen more often

Experts say the increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles is traced to a viral social media challenge.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is telling people who own Kia and Hyundai vehicles to protect their cars.

The police department said Wednesday that while vehicle thefts are declining across the city, Kia thefts were up 71% and Hyundai thefts were up 63%.

They believe the trend is the result of a social media challenge.

The "Kia Challenge" started with a video on TikTok, where two guys show how to start a car with a USB charger.

13News talked to a woman in Madison County last summer who said someone did hundreds of dollars in damage to her car. She believed the viral challenge was behind it.

Since then, both car manufacturers have developed software aimed at preventing theft. It's free for car owners.

