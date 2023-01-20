IMPD K-9s help get 90 lbs of meth off Indianapolis streets

Police arrested 25-year-old Zakahia Roney and 31-year-old Jeffrey Groves for multiple narcotics-related charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers seized more than $270,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday on the city's near east side, thanks to the assistance of two K-9 officers.

Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 block of Parkview Avenue, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led offers on a short pursuit.

The chase ended in the 2900 block of East Michigan Street, about a mile from where it started.

Police said Roney got out of the vehicle and tried to run from officers but was quickly taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Jeffrey Groves, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, IMPD Interdiction Detectives, along with the assistance of IMPD narcotics K-9s Simon and Jada, suspected there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Detectives obtained a search warrant through the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for the vehicle and home on Parkview Avenue. They found approximately 90 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Police arrested Roney and Groves for multiple narcotics-related charges.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency and East District Violence Reduction Team also assisted in the investigation.