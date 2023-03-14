IMPD K-9 Ares retiring after 695 callouts

During his career, Ares located evidence at 76 arson cases, which resulted in arrests.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is saying farewell to a K-9 Ares, who officially retired this week.

K-9 Ares spent nine years as an accelerant detection canine for IMPD. He's trained to sniff out small amounts of liquids, such as gasoline and lighter fluid, at scenes where arson is suspected.

During his career, Ares had 695 callouts and located evidence at 76 arson cases, which resulted in arrests.