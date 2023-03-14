x
Crime

IMPD K-9 Ares retiring after 695 callouts

During his career, Ares located evidence at 76 arson cases, which resulted in arrests.
Credit: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is saying farewell to a K-9 Ares, who officially retired this week.

K-9 Ares spent nine years as an accelerant detection canine for IMPD. He's trained to sniff out small amounts of liquids, such as gasoline and lighter fluid, at scenes where arson is suspected.

During his career, Ares had 695 callouts and located evidence at 76 arson cases, which resulted in arrests.

Ares will spend his retirement with his handler. IMPD said that time will be spent rolling in the grass and chasing tennis balls.

