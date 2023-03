Neighbors tipped officers off that prostitution may have been going on at a massage parlor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman Wednesday at a massage parlor on the east side after a tip for neighbors who suspected prostitution.

Officers conducted a search at a spa on East Washington St, near Ritter Avenue. Guihua Ding, 60, was arrested and is now facing prostitution charges.

Police recovered nearly $1,000 from inside the business.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ding had not yet been formally charged. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.