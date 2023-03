Police said a man had meth in his pockets, and when they searched his home – they found even more meth, marijuana and about $630 in cash.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting the East District Violent Crimes Taskforce for an investigation that led to an arrest and "a whole lot of ice."

IMPD said officers were involved in an investigation and came across a man already on probation for dealing methamphetamine.

Police said the man had meth in his pockets, and when they searched his home – they found even more meth, marijuana and about $630 in cash.

Police said they arrested the man on narcotics offenses.