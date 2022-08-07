x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating woman killed in hit-and-run crash on south side

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Sumner Avenue and South East Street.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — * Note: The video accompanying this story describes the city's efforts to increase pedestrian safety.

IMPD is investigating an overnight crash Saturday that killed a woman on the city's south side.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Sumner Avenue and South East Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian struck. 

They reported the woman, whose name has not been shared by authorities, died in an apparent hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 4:07 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the crash or the vehicle involved.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement