IMPD investigating woman killed in hit-and-run crash on south side

IMPD is investigating an overnight crash Saturday that killed a woman on the city's south side.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Sumner Avenue and South East Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian struck.

They reported the woman, whose name has not been shared by authorities, died in an apparent hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 4:07 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the crash or the vehicle involved.