IMPD investigating woman found dead in northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was found dead at a northeast side home on Thursday, April 29.

Police were called to 8841 Fluvia Terrace near East 86th Street and Allisonville Road on a welfare check. When officers went into the home, they found a woman dead.

