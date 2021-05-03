IMPD investigating woman found dead in northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was found dead at a northeast side home on Thursday, April 29.
Police were called to 8841 Fluvia Terrace near East 86th Street and Allisonville Road on a welfare check. When officers went into the home, they found a woman dead.
Homicide detectives were called to collect any potential evidence. The coroner will determine how the woman died.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.