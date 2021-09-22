IMPD investigating shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting on the northeast side.
Police were called to 2435 East 38th St. for a report of a person shot just before 9 a.m.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What other people are reading:
- Indy nurses say they're out a job because of vaccine mandates
- Mom says teacher at Lawrence school cut her son's hair without consulting her
- Coroner confirms Gabby Petito's body was found, death ruled a homicide
- 9-year-old Indianapolis boy in the running for best mullet in America
- 'A lot to live for at home' | After surviving massive heart attack, Fishers man wants to help others
- Speedway Parks say TikTok challenge is to blame for thousands of dollars of damage