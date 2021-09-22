x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating shooting on northeast side

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting on the northeast side.

Police were called to 2435 East 38th St. for a report of a person shot just before 9 a.m.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What other people are reading: 