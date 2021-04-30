LIVE: IMPD investigating shooting near school on northeast side, no students injured

The shooting happened at 8510 E. 82nd St. which is right by Mary Castle Elementary School and the Early Learning Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting near a school on the northeast side.

The shooting happened at on the Mary Castle campus. IMPD said there was a domestic disturbance at the Early Learning Center, which is near the elementary school.

During the domestic incident, a person was shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said no students were injured and there is no ongoing threat in that area. IMPD stressed there was never a gun inside the Early Learning Center or Mary Castle Elementary School and that both went into lockdown when the shooting happened.

Officers are on scene of a person possibly shot at 8500 E 82nd St. There are no students from the Elementary School injured and no on-going threat at this location. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 30, 2021

Students are being dismissed early and can be picked up on the west side of Mary Castle Early Learning Center.

Shooting scene at Mary Evelyn Castle Campus on #Indy NE side @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/LL03LSJrBm — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) April 30, 2021