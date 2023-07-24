x
1 shot at east Indianapolis business

Police said the shooting happened Monday in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 21st Street, shortly after 1 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon on the city's east side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 21st Street, shortly after 1 p.m. 

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police said the victim was said to be "awake and breathing." Medics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the person responsible for the shooting remained on the scene and was detained for questioning.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

