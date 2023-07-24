1 shot at east Indianapolis business

Police said the shooting happened Monday in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 21st Street, shortly after 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon on the city's east side.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police said the victim was said to be "awake and breathing." Medics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person responsible for the shooting remained on the scene and was detained for questioning.