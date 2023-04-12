IMPD investigating shooting near downtown apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a downtown apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a report of shots fired near Ohio and East streets shortly after 1 p.m.
Officers arrived and found a man who was shot at least one time.
According to IMPD, medics took the man to a hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released an suspect information or possible motive at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.