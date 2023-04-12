IMPD investigating shooting near downtown apartment complex

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday near Ohio and East streets around 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a downtown apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of shots fired near Ohio and East streets shortly after 1 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who was shot at least one time.

According to IMPD, medics took the man to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released an suspect information or possible motive at this time.