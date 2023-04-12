x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating shooting near downtown apartment complex

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday near Ohio and East streets around 1 p.m.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a downtown apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said they received a report of shots fired near Ohio and East streets shortly after 1 p.m. 

Officers arrived and found a man who was shot at least one time.

According to IMPD, medics took the man to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released an suspect information or possible motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Community hears update from Peacemakers on effort to curb gun violence in Indianapolis

Before You Leave, Check This Out