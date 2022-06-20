IMPD investigating shooting at motel on east side as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a killing at a motel on the east side of Indianapolis.
On June 16, officers were called to the Country Hearth Hotel near East 21st Street and North Post Road.
Officers found a man shot outside and people trying to give him first aid. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died June 20.
The coroner identified the man as 46-year-old Elexis Washington.
Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting or suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.