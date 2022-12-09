IMPD investigating report of shots fired at Pike Township Library

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Pike Township library in the 6600 block of Zionsville Road.
No injuries have been reported but there is a large police presence in the area.
Two people have been detained as police investigate. Police said they received several reports of shots being fired near the library around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
As officers arrived, police said two men ran from the area. Officers quickly apprehended the men for questioning.
