x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating report of shots fired at Pike Township Library

Police said the incident began around 3:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Zionsville Road.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Pike Township library in the 6600 block of Zionsville Road. 

No injuries have been reported but there is a large police presence in the area. 

Two people have been detained as police investigate. Police said they received several reports of shots being fired near the library around 3:30 p.m. Monday. 

As officers arrived, police said two men ran from the area. Officers quickly apprehended the men for questioning. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out