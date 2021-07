Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of N Capitol Ave just before 4:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the near north side early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.