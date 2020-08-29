IMPD investigating northeast side shooting that left a woman dead

Police say the woman was found shot Friday night and died at the hospital early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting on the northeast side that turned deadly.

Police were called to the 3200 block of North Drexel Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. Medics took her to the hospital in critical condition and, according to IMPD, she passed away just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not shared the woman's name.

The crime scene is south of 34th Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Police have not shared any information about a suspect in the shooting.