IMPD investigating northeast side shooting that left a woman dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting on the northeast side that turned deadly.
Police were called to the 3200 block of North Drexel Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. Medics took her to the hospital in critical condition and, according to IMPD, she passed away just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities have not shared the woman's name.
The crime scene is south of 34th Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
Police have not shared any information about a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS). Information given to Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.