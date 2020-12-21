IMPD investigating near east side shooting

The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was found in a vehicle with a woman and two children.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the near east side Sunday night.

Before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2900 block of E New York Street. Officials say officers were in the area and heard the shots.

On scene, officers found an adult male victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was in a vehicle with a woman and two children. The woman and the two children were checked out by paramedics and were released at the scene.

The victim's vehicle struck a couple other vehicles on New York Street during the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.