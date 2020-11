The victim was shot around 11 a.m. in the area of East New York and North Randolph streets.

IMPD detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's near east side that sent the victim to the hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person was shot around 11 a.m. in the area of East New York and North Randolph streets and was in critical condition when taken away in an ambulance.

Police have not identified the victim or any suspect in the shooting at this point.