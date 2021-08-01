IMPD investigating man killed in shooting at bar

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Living Room Lounge near Pennsylvania and 10th streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on the north side of downtown. Just before 3:00 a.m. Downtown District officers responded to 934 N. Pennsylvania Street on a report of shots fired in the rear of the Living Room Lounge.

Officers located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound on the patio near the parking lot in back of the bar. Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Authorities have not shared his name.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail James.Hurt@indy.gov.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).