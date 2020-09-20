IMPD investigating man found dead near east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man was found dead in a field by an east side apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the Red Mill Apartments off Franklin Road near 38th Street and found the man in a field. He appeared to be shot, according to police at the scene.
Medics arrived and pronounced him dead. Further investigation determined his death to be a homicide.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the exact cause of death and release the man's identity once family has been notified.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).