IMPD investigating man found dead near east side apartment complex

A man was found dead in a field by the Red Mill Apartments off Franklin Road overnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man was found dead in a field by an east side apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Red Mill Apartments off Franklin Road near 38th Street and found the man in a field. He appeared to be shot, according to police at the scene.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead. Further investigation determined his death to be a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the exact cause of death and release the man's identity once family has been notified.

