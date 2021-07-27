IMPD investigating inmate death at Marion County Jail

Michael Aston, 43, died the evening of July 26, 2021. He was found unresponsive by jail deputies around 9:47 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an inmate death at the Marion County Jail.

IEMS was called and they pronounced Aston dead shortly after arriving.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said preliminary information shows Aston's death was suicide by hanging. Aston was not in the suicide housing unit and the sheriff's office said Aston did not present any suicidal tendencies during or after he was booked into jail.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office claims Aston was suffering from substance abuse withdrawal at the time of his death and said he had been at the jail 18 times since 2004.

Aston was brought to the jail on July 18 on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Intimidation Where a Firearm is Used or Drawn (Level 5 Felony)

Domestic Battery with a Prior Conviction (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer (Class A Misdemeanor)

Cruelty to an Animal (Class A Misdemeanor)