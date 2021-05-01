IMPD investigating homicide on Indy's near northwest side

Officers went to the near northwest side for a report of a deceased person. When they arrived they found a man "with injuries consistent with trauma."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis homicide detectives have launched an investigation into a man's death on Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just after 3 p.m. on Friday officers went to the 5500 block of West 43rd Street where they found a man "with injuries consistent with trauma."

The man was pronounced dead after emergency medical services arrived.

IMPD homicide detectives have begun an investigation into his death.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name or his cause of death. However, the Marion County Coroner's Office is working to determine the exact manner and cause of death.