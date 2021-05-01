IMPD investigating homicide on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis homicide detectives have launched an investigation into a man's death on Friday.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just after 3 p.m. on Friday officers went to the 5500 block of West 43rd Street where they found a man "with injuries consistent with trauma."
The man was pronounced dead after emergency medical services arrived.
IMPD homicide detectives have begun an investigation into his death.
Authorities have not yet released the man's name or his cause of death. However, the Marion County Coroner's Office is working to determine the exact manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident is being encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).