Police investigating homicide on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on East Washington Street that happened Oct. 26.
Officers were called to an area near East Washington Street and I-70 around 8 a.m. on a report of a person down.
Arriving officers found an injured man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification has been made.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.