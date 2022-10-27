Police investigating homicide on east side of Indianapolis

The man's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification has been made.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on East Washington Street that happened Oct. 26.

Officers were called to an area near East Washington Street and I-70 around 8 a.m. on a report of a person down.

Arriving officers found an injured man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification has been made.