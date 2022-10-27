x
Police investigating homicide on east side of Indianapolis

The man's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification has been made.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on East Washington Street that happened Oct. 26.

Officers were called to an area near East Washington Street and I-70 around 8 a.m. on a report of a person down.

Arriving officers found an injured man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

