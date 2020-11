Police found a dead man outside at the 4000 block of Statford Court Tuesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court, near North Post Road and East 42nd Street, around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a person down.

When police arrived, they found a dead man outside with trauma.