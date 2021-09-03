IMPD investigating homicide involving 2-month-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide involving a 2-month-old boy.
On Aug. 30, officers were called to the IU West Hospital on Ronald Reagan Parkway. The baby ended up dying from his injuries.
Detectives began investigating and determined the death was a homicide.
The coroner's office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Police did not say if there were any suspects in the 2-month-old's death or if any arrests have been made.
