IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight.

Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where a person was hurt in a shooting. His injuries were described as minor. A public police report indicated the shooting occured just after midnight.

Then shortly after 1 a.m., another shooting victim showed up at IU Health-Methodist Hospital. Police have not determined a location where he was shot and did not release his condition.

At approximately the same time, another shooting happened on West 28th Street near Clifton Street on the near northwest side. Officers arrived to find a male victim down, and at last check, he was listed in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Detectives have not shared any information about suspects in those shootings.

Around 5:30 a.m., police were called to Community East Hospital on Ritter Avenue for a woman who had been shot and walked into the emergency room. Police believe that shooting took place on Windhill Drive near 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road in Lawrence. Her condition was described as stable.

If you know any information about any of these shootings call police or crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.