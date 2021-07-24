IMPD investigating far east side shooting that injured 2 early Saturday morning

One man was taken from the scene in critical condition and another person showed up hours later at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people Saturday on the city's far east side.

Police said shortly after 4 a.m. that a man was found shot in an apartment complex near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several hours later, another person walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital downtown with a gunshot wound. That person was described as stable by police.

Investigators believe the two shootings may be linked.

Neither person's name has been shared by authorities and investigators have not said what led up their shootings.