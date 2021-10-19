IMPD investigating death on Indy's south side

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person found a victim dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 3600 block of Fairgrove Drive, near South Sherman Drive and East Stop 11 Road, around 5:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person.

A victim was located in the parking lot of the Autumn Chase Apartments and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to investigate.