IMPD investigating death of woman on the southwest side

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hardin Blvd on a report of a death investigation and found an adult female victim.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a woman on the southwest side Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hardin Blvd on a report of a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with apparent trauma. IEMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting to determine the exact manner and cause of death. The victim's identity has not yet been released.