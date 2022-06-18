IMPD investigating death of man found shot outside northeast side apartments

Officers found the man shortly before 1 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a death investigation after a man was found shot outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday.

Police were called to the AYR Apartments on Rural Street across from Glendale Town Center near 62nd Street just before 1 a.m. and located a man in his twenties who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Authorities have not shared his identity.

Investigators have not released information on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.