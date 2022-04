Officers were called to the 2300 block of South Werges Avenue Monday afternoon and found a man who had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the block of 2300 East Werges Avenue, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, Monday afternoon, on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a man dead in front of a house.

Police said the man appeared to have been shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.