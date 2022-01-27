Person dies in shooting at 38th Street and White River Parkway

Police were called to a person shot at West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive Thursday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to a person shot at West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. It is an area near Newfields.

Police said the victim died.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is the second shooting IMPD is investigating Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. a person was shot behind a gas station near East 19th and North Rural streets. The person was listed in critical condition.