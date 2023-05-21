IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northeast side

Police found a man shot in a neighborhood near 42nd Street and Franklin Road early Sunday. He died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on the city's northeast side that left a man dead early Sunday.

Officers were to a house on Alsace Place in a neighborhood near 42nd Street and Franklin Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. and found the man who appeared to to be shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died there. Authorities have not share his identity.

Detectives have not shared any information about potential suspects or what led to the shooting.